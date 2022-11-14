Lee Financial Co Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $364.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day moving average of $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

