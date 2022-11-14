Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

