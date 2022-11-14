Lee Financial Co Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.95.
