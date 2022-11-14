Lee Financial Co Sells 16,505 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,396. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

