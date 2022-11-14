Lee Financial Co Sells 29,411 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

