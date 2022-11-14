Lee Financial Co Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,088. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

