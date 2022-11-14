Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 44,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

