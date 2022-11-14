Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LEG stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $35.07. 910,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,381. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.