Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in October

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.0 days.

Legrand Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Legrand has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

