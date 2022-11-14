Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 914 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $19,632.72.

OM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 871.1% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

