Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 590,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

USA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,024. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

