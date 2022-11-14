Lido DAO Tops One Day Volume of $7.17 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $827.86 million and $7.17 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00006688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,816,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.