Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.
Lincoln National Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.