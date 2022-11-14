Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2,278.40 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

