Lisk Price Tops $0.73 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002340 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,916,309 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.