LooksRare Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $64.66 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

