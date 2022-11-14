Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

URTH traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,589. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29.

