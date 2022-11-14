Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,437. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RACE shares. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

