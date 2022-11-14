Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $9,824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,510 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock worth $4,157,824 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Shares of EA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.