Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Stock Up 0.3 %

TELUS Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,485. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.