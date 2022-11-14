Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

