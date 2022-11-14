Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. Allstate makes up approximately 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.31. 7,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,754. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

