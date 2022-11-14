LUKSO Price Tops $6.08 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00036724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $90.91 million and approximately $798,716.44 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00589591 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.30710820 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
