Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 363 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

