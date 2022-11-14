Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.49. 102,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.22. The company has a market cap of $319.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

