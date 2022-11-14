Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $349,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 54,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 6.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $70.51. 17,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $70.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

