Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5,980.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

