Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.58. 63,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

