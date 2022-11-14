Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.39 Million in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $1,825,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

