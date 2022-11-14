Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 779.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 59,328 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,396 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

