Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.01. 1,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.