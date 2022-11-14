Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.08. 142,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,645,725. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.