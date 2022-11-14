Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $187.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

