Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 131,020 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $211,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $246.07. 4,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,453. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $397.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.