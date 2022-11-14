Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 257,217 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.90% of Restaurant Brands International worth $292,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.