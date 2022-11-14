Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 51,597 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of AON worth $678,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AON traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.51. 9,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.43.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

