Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.96% of onsemi worth $426,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in onsemi by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,738,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,441,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

