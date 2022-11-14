Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 186,134 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,134 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Stryker worth $459,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.