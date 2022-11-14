Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 589,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $183,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,047. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

