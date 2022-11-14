Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.08% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $272,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 427,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TIXT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,116. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

