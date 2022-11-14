Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.82% of Pembina Pipeline worth $357,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 166,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $34.92. 12,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,994. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

