Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.02 Billion Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,829,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936,878 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.6% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,015,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

BAM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

