Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $216.84 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $216,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.6 %

MRK traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,644. The company has a market cap of $254.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.