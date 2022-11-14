Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,363,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.86% of Cenovus Energy worth $317,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 178,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,128. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

