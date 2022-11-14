Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,215,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,054,800 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Suncor Energy worth $779,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

About Suncor Energy

NYSE:SU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

