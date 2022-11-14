Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,363,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.86% of Cenovus Energy worth $317,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 178,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,128. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

