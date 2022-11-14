Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,057,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $226,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

