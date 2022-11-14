Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 553,343 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,343 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $600,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

