MAG Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the typical volume of 679 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. 37,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,747. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

