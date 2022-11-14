Maiar DEX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $979,626.57 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $248.25 million and approximately $979,626.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,441.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010129 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00243835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003871 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

