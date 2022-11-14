Maker Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Maker has a total market cap of $674.69 million and approximately $30.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $690.12 or 0.04166484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

